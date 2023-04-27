iHeartRadio
Parents asked to talk to children about 'Benadryl challenge' on TikTok


benadryl cp

Another teenager in the U.S. has been hospitalized after doing the 'Benadryl challenge' on TikTok.

The so-called challenge involves teens taking a lot of the allergy pills, which can cause hallucinations, comas or even death.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the dangers associated with taking higher than recommended doses of the allergy medication.

A Connecticut 13-year-old took seven Benadryl pills and was rushed to the hospital before returning home five days later.  

A 13-year-old in Ohio died earlier this month after doing the challenge. 

Officials are asking parents to talk to their children about social media challenges and the dangers they pose.

