Parents asked to talk to children about 'Benadryl challenge' on TikTok

Another teenager in the U.S. has been hospitalized after doing the 'Benadryl challenge' on TikTok.

The so-called challenge involves teens taking a lot of the allergy pills, which can cause hallucinations, comas or even death.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the dangers associated with taking higher than recommended doses of the allergy medication.

A Connecticut 13-year-old took seven Benadryl pills and was rushed to the hospital before returning home five days later.

A 13-year-old in Ohio died earlier this month after doing the challenge.

Officials are asking parents to talk to their children about social media challenges and the dangers they pose.