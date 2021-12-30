Parents await a decision on a return to school
Parents in Ontario want to know if their kids will be returning to school next week.
Many will be scrambling to make child care arrangements if Premier Doug Ford's government decides to move to virtual learning due to record COVID-19 infections.
It's not clear if the province's chief medical officer of health will make an announcement at a briefing scheduled for later today.
Dr. Kieran Moore was initially scheduled to speak on Tuesday, but cancelled so he could review U-S changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines.
On Monday, Ford would only say that an announcement was coming within days.
