Parents hope to learn fate of March Break today

Parents hope to learn more about the March Break plans later today.

The NDP has been calling for the government to keep the break, but some health care officials are not in favour of the move, worrying it may lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Last week Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he was working with the medical officer of health to make a decision.

Most Niagara students returned to in-person learning for the first time since December on Monday.

In a poll of our listeners, 60 percent of participants voted in favour of leaving the break alone, 30 percent wanted to end the school year early, and 6 percent thought the break should be moved to May.

Lecce has an announcement scheduled for 2 p.m.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams will join him.