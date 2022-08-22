Parents in Niagara asked to update children's vaccines and information before school starts

With two weeks left of summer vacation before kids head back-to-school, parents in Niagara are being asked to do some homework.

The homework includes updating that little yellow book with your children's vaccination information.

Niagara Public Health is asking parents to catch their kids up on vaccines and notify public health as soon as possible.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji, says public health has resumed some school-based vaccination clinics and public health clinics for students in grades 7 to 12.

He says a lot of students missed vaccines due to COVID interruptions at school.

Most families who missed vaccines have been sent a letter asking parents to make arrangements.

Students who have not started or finished their school program vaccines can contact their doctor, a walk-in clinic, or call public health.

