Parents in Niagara will know by Jan. 20th if students will return to in-class learning

Parents in Niagara will know by January 20th if kids will head back to in-person learning.

Right now students are scheduled to return to schools on January 25th, as online learning continues following the Christmas break.

As Premier Doug Ford announced the stay-at-home order today, he said schools in areas without major outbreaks, such as Niagara, are still slated to open Jan. 25th, but that could change.

For schools in Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex, York and Hamilton, online learning will continue until February 10th.

By January 20th the Chief Medical Officer of Health will advise the Ministry of Education on which public health units will be permitted to resume in-person instruction.

Before- and after-school programs can be offered when in-person instruction resumes.

New health and safety measures will be put in place for in-person learning including masking for Grade 1-3 and requirements for mask wearing outdoors, enhanced screening protocols, and expanded targeted testing.

The government will also implement new health and safety measures in Ontario child care settings, such as enhanced screening to align with school requirements, voluntary participation in targeted testing and additional infection prevention and control measures to align with schools.