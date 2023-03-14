Parents of adults with severe autism say they're 'terrified' for their kids' futures

Andrew Kavchak says he's been waiting for four years to find a group home placement for his 22-year-old son, Steven, who has severe autism.

He's been told the wait could be as long as a decade.

Kavchak is one of many advocates who say the province lacks the proper support for adults with severe disabilities, and the parents who care for them.

Long waits and strict eligibility criteria have left some families struggling with a patchwork of programs and supports but lacking the care they really need.

Christine Berridge's oldest son turned 18 last fall, and has been deemed ineligible for most of the programs he needs, leaving her ``terrified'' for his future.

A spokesperson for the provincial minister of children, community and social services did not respond to questions about program eligibility and wait lists.

