Parents of girl killed in Quebec bus crash remember her as a 'ray of sunshine'

The parents of one of the two children killed when a bus smashed into a Laval, Que., daycare last week are paying tribute to their four-year-old daughter in a letter sent to Quebec media.

In the letter signed ``Jessica and Nicolas,'' the parents remember their daughter Maeva as a ``ray of sunshine'' who was full of energy.

La Presse reports the parents are Jessica Therrien and Nicolas David and that their daughter was Maeva David.

The parents say she adored going to daycare to play with her friends.

The letter says Maeva, who was killed Feb. 8 just days before her fifth birthday, is survived by an older brother and an older sister.

The parents express their sympathy with the other victims and thank those who have given their support.

Four-year-old Jacob Gauthier was also killed in the crash and six other children were hospitalized. A Laval bus driver faces two charges of first-degree murder, as well as charges of attempted murder and assault.