Parents of Niagara public elementary school students prepare for a hectic two weeks with kids

Today marks the last day of school for the week for elementary students with the DSBN.

All elementary District School Board of Niagara schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday as the teachers' union continues to ramp up job action.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario also announced a province-wide strike next Tuesday (Feb 11th), and a rotating strike for Niagara on Wednesday (Feb 12th), so that's two more consecutive days off for kids next week.

There is also a PD day for kids on Friday (Feb 14th), so kids with the DSBN will have just two days of school next week - Monday (Feb 10) and Thursday (Feb 13).

Note that all schools will be closed the following Monday, for Family Day (Feb 17th).

Yesterday, Union President Sam Hammond said the teachers were close to securing a new contract with the province during recent talks, but walked away after government negotiators tabled new proposals he called unacceptable.

All four of Ontario's teachers unions are involved in some form of job action as they try to negotiate with the Progressive Conservative government.

When it comes to the Niagara Catholic District School Board, all schools (elementary and secondary) were closed yesterday for a province-wide strike, and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association will ramp up its administrative job action. Click here for those details.