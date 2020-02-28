Parents report more problems with teachers' strike financial support program

Parents across the province are raising the alarm about more problems with the government's financial support program offsetting the cost of childcare when teachers are on strike.

The Ministry of Education has sent emails to some parents stating their child's information 'could not be verified' with the Ministry's records.

The email states their application has been removed so they can submit a new request for funding.

The Ford government announced the 'Support for Parents' program back in January, offering parents up to $60 a day when their child misses school due to the ongoing teachers' strikes.

This isn't the first problem with the payment scheme - some caregivers who signed up for the program received too much money at the beginning of this month, while other didn't get a single cent.

At the time, government officials blamed a computer glitch.