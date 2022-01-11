Parents should brace themselves ``for a lot of interruptions'' to in-person learning: ETFO 

Teachers' unions are expressing safety concerns ahead of schools reopening in Ontario next week, as the province sharply limits access to take-home COVID-19 tests for students and teachers.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation and the Secondary School Teachers' Federation are both calling for COVID-19 testing, tracing and monitoring among other measures to ensure a safe return to schools.

But new Ministry of Health guidance shows that take-home P-C-R tests will only be provided to students and staff who become symptomatic while at school.

ETFO President Karen Brown says she thinks parents should brace themselves ``for a lot of interruptions.''