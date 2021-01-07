Parents will know if kids are heading back to school next week at 3pm
Parents will know whether their kids are going back to school next week in a few hours.
Premier Doug Ford says a decision is coming from the Chief Medical Officer today, on whether children will be back in class Monday.
But there is a cloud of doubt over the issue today after Ford made new comments about the amount of children testing positive for COVID.
"Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy and I will never do that," Ford told reporters this morning. "We're seeing the numbers climb...Young kids, under 13, positivity rate is up towards 20 percent."
Ford said he'll support Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams.
Most elementary students, including here in Niagara, are scheduled to return to classroom learning on Monday.
Williams is due to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. CKTB will bring you the latest.
-
What happened in the States yesterday: could it happen here?Matt Holmes spoke with retired political science professor Peter Woolstencroft on what happened on Capital Hill yesterday and how likely it is to happen here.
-
Political Science Professors discuss Capitol HillRenan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, and Paul Hamilton, Political Science Professor at Brock University, join Matt Holmes to discuss what`s been going on in the United States.
-
Weekly Medical SegmentEvery Thursday at 6:50am, Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to talk about medical stories of the week.