Parents will know if kids are heading back to school next week at 3pm

Parents will know whether their kids are going back to school next week in a few hours.

Premier Doug Ford says a decision is coming from the Chief Medical Officer today, on whether children will be back in class Monday.

But there is a cloud of doubt over the issue today after Ford made new comments about the amount of children testing positive for COVID.

"Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy and I will never do that," Ford told reporters this morning. "We're seeing the numbers climb...Young kids, under 13, positivity rate is up towards 20 percent."

Ford said he'll support Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams.

Most elementary students, including here in Niagara, are scheduled to return to classroom learning on Monday.

Williams is due to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. CKTB will bring you the latest.