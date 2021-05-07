Parking lot closure at Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie coming up

If you are planning on parking at Lakeside Park's lot in Port Dalhousie, be aware that a closure is coming up.

The parking lot at Lakeside Park will be closed to vehicles from May 10 to 21 for resurfacing.

With the reconstruction of the west pier in Port Dalhousie, at Lakeside Park, nearing completion the contractor is finishing up with final touches.

This work will start Monday, May 10, 2021 and continue until Friday, May 21, 2021.

During this period the parking lot will be closed to the public. Access to Lakeside Park will be maintained to pedestrian traffic.

Alternative parking is available at:

• The Port Dalhousie Older Adult Centre

• Rennie Park

• Jaycee Park

• Port Dalhousie Lions Club

• 34 Lighthouse Road