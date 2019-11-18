Parks Police to visitors - DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS

With an increase in the deer population, the Niagara Parks Police Service is advising visitors not to feed the wildlife along the Niagara Parkway.

Parks Police say staff have watched people illegally dump pumpkins and other food waste in the area and this has attracted the animals to high traffic areas along the parkway, such as the Butterfly Conservatory and the Botanical Gardens, which is causing a safety issue.

Police say along with the possibility of vehicles striking animals it can also lead to the transmission of disease between animals, malnutrition, and other unnatural behaviours.

In addition the service notes wildlife such as deer, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes can lose their fear of humans and become aggressive.