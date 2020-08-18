Parliament prorogued till Sept. 23, says PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he asked Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to prorogue Parliament until late next month.
He says Parliament will return Sept. 23, which is two days after the House of Commons was initially scheduled to resume sitting.
The Liberal government will then deliver a speech from the throne.
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.