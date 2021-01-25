Parliament set to resume today
M-Ps get back in action today, but not all will be on Parliament Hill.
Members of Parliament are expected to work together to again allow virtual attendance in the House of Commons as many provinces remain in lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic.
They are also set to adopt an app that will let MPs vote remotely.
The Trudeau government's handling of the vaccination campaign and the resignation of Governor General Julie Payette following workplace harassment allegations are expected to dominate the session.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 44Sometimes we forget that homeless people have families who love and care for them. Janice talks with Darlene DeNapoli about her brother Freddy Boyd who was Schizophrenic and spent most of his life living homeless in downtown St. Catharines. Darlene talks about what a hard life it is but that Freddy's disease left him with no choice.
-
Niagara Businesses Face Second Wave of Provincial InspectionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Hon. Monte McNaughton - Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development regarding provincial business inspections
-
Announcing the members of the Community Coordination Task Force for COVID-19 VaccinationAs part of Niagara’s response to the ongoing pandemic, Regional Chair Jim Bradley is pleased to announce the members of the Community Coordination Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination.