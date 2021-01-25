Parliament set to resume today

M-Ps get back in action today, but not all will be on Parliament Hill.

Members of Parliament are expected to work together to again allow virtual attendance in the House of Commons as many provinces remain in lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic.

They are also set to adopt an app that will let MPs vote remotely.

The Trudeau government's handling of the vaccination campaign and the resignation of Governor General Julie Payette following workplace harassment allegations are expected to dominate the session.



