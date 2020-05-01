Parole Board explains decision to grant drunk driver day parole

The board says Marco Muzzo has become more self aware since the crash in 2015 that killed three children and their grandfather.

It says Muzzo has completed counselling and has made good progress, but it does note his decision to deal with his substance abuse issues appears to have been motivated by the prospect of parole.

Muzzo had hoped for full parole but was denied.

The board says it wants to see how he reacts to the stress of the outside world before that is granted.

The Vaughn man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2016.

