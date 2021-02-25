Parole Board says Muzzo still lacks insight into his drinking before deadly crash

The Parole Board of Canada says a drunk driver who killed four people, including three children, still lacks insights into his drinking before the crash.



Marco Muzzo was granted full parole earlier this month, but the parole board released its written reasons yesterday.



The document noted that while Muzzo has made a lot of progress, he continues to struggle with issues related to alcohol and empathy.



Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the 2015 Toronto-area crash