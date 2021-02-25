Parole Board says Muzzo still lacks insight into his drinking before deadly crash
The Parole Board of Canada says a drunk driver who killed four people, including three children, still lacks insights into his drinking before the crash.
Marco Muzzo was granted full parole earlier this month, but the parole board released its written reasons yesterday.
The document noted that while Muzzo has made a lot of progress, he continues to struggle with issues related to alcohol and empathy.
Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the 2015 Toronto-area crash
ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas SpinosaROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day). Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
Life of a professional musician during the lockdownTim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown