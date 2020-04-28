Parole hearing today for notorious drunk driver
It was five years ago, Marco Muzzo, drove drunk and killed three children and their grandfather.
Today, he takes another shot at getting out of prison
Muzzo has a parole hearing scheduled for today another opportunity to serve the rest of his 10 year sentence in the community with conditions.
The children's mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, will take part in today's hearing but she will not see the face of the man who took her children.
She will hear only the voice of Muzzo, as he tries to convince the board his issues with alcohol are under control
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reporters can't attend in person or even take part virtually, so if the notorius drunk driver wins parole, we may have to wait to tell you until there is a written version of the decision.
-
COVID-19 | Future of Education in NiagaraTom McConnell Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor and High School Teacher in Niagara Falls Mat Siscoe regarding the future of current school year/education in Niagara
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole