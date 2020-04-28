Parole hearing today for notorious drunk driver

It was five years ago, Marco Muzzo, drove drunk and killed three children and their grandfather.

Today, he takes another shot at getting out of prison

Muzzo has a parole hearing scheduled for today another opportunity to serve the rest of his 10 year sentence in the community with conditions.

The children's mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, will take part in today's hearing but she will not see the face of the man who took her children.

She will hear only the voice of Muzzo, as he tries to convince the board his issues with alcohol are under control

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reporters can't attend in person or even take part virtually, so if the notorius drunk driver wins parole, we may have to wait to tell you until there is a written version of the decision.