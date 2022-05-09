Part of a bridge falls onto the 403 in Brantford

Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.

In a tweet, Brantford police said "a part of the bridge" fell onto the roadway.

Emergency routes: 403 exiting off / on at Garden Ave and King George Rd will need to use either Colborne St or Fairview Dr to bypass

OPP said the closure is expected to last for “an extended period of time” as police investigate a collision.