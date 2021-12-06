Part of Niagara Parkway closed tonight with flooding anticipated

Niagara Parks is closing the Niagara Parkway and Recreation Trail as it anticipates flooding.

Staff will be temporarily closing the Niagara Parkway and Niagara River Recreation Trail near Mathers Arch in the Town of Fort Erie in anticipation of flooding due to high winds over Lake Erie.

Weather conditions similar to those expected later today have caused significant flooding and damage to the shoreline area over the past few years.

The preventative closure measures are being implemented out of an 'abundance of caution'.

A high wind warning has been issued for south Niagara with gusts reaching over 90 km/hr.