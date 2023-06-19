iHeartRadio
Part of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway is closed in Hamilton this morning


hamilton police logo

A traffic headache for many in Hamilton as a portion of the Linc is closed.

Hamilton Police say the Lincoln Alexander Parkway is closed in both directions between Upper Wentworth and Upper James.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police are investigating an overnight crash and vehicle fire.

