Part of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway is closed in Hamilton this morning
A traffic headache for many in Hamilton as a portion of the Linc is closed.
Hamilton Police say the Lincoln Alexander Parkway is closed in both directions between Upper Wentworth and Upper James.
They are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Police are investigating an overnight crash and vehicle fire.
St. Catharines Mat Siscoe on strong mayor powers
Tim Denis is joined by Mayor of St. Catharines Mat Siscoe to discuss the government's recent decision to appoint special mayor powers to various mayors across the province.
Rochelle Bush on the Significance of Juneteenth
Rochelle Bush from the BME Church in St. Catharines joins Tim Denis to discuss Juneteenth and the importance of the day.