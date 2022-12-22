Part of the Niagara Parkway and some Niagara Parks attractions to close Friday

Niagara Parks is preparing for tomorrow's storm by closing a part of the Parkway and other area attractions.

Due to anticipated road conditions, the south Niagara Parkway will be closed from Central Avenue, Fort Erie to Queen Street, Niagara Falls starting at 7:00am.

Road closures will be removed at the discretion of Niagara Parks Police, who will be closely monitoring conditions.

The Niagara Parks Power Station will remain open for daytime visitors, however, the 6:30 p.m. Currents, sound and light show has been cancelled.

Also closed Friday will be the Butterfly Conservatory, Floral Showhouse, WEGO Bus Service (Green Line), Falls Incline Railway and WildPlay Zipline to the Falls.