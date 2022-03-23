Parties are sitting down for first caucus meetings since Liberal-NDP agreement announced

Liberal and New Democrat M-Ps will get the chance this morning to further discuss where their parties are headed now that their new deal is out in the open.



The parties are sitting down for their own regularly-scheduled caucus meetings for the first time since news of the confidence and supply agreement broke late Monday.



And one political scientist says N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh should expect questions about why the deal was necessary at all.



Lori Turnbull says she doesn't think the N-D-P gains any power by agreeing to prop up the Liberal government until 20-25 _ and she wonders if the Liberals will use the deal as a way to limit parliamentary debate.



The prime minister said yesterday the agreement will provide stability amid economic and worldwide uncertainty.



Justin Trudeau won't be at his party's meeting today.



He's in Brussels to meet with E-U, NATO and G-7 leaders about the Russian war in Ukraine.