Parties pitch plans to help young people buy homes, seniors retire in security

The federal Liberals are making an election promise aimed at helping young people buy a home while the Conservatives and NDP pitch plans to ensure economic security and health in their sunset years.

In Hamilton, Ont., Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, grants and tax incentives to address the housing affordability crisis, which has grown since he came to office.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is pledging to give priority to pensioners over ``corporate elites'' during bankruptcy or restructuring proceedings.

The plan would prevent executives from paying themselves bonuses while managing a company going through restructuring, unless the pension plan is fully funded.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh promises to take the profit out of long-term care homes and create national standards to ensure the well-being of residents.

During a stop in Mississauga, Ont., Singh says seniors living in for-profit facilities had higher infection and death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic than those in non-profit care.

