Parts of Ontario's new animal trespass law kick in tomorrow

The new bill will target animal rights groups like Pig Save whose members are fixtures outside Fearman's Pork in Burlington.

One of the Toronto Pig Save members, Regan Russell was killed during a protest outside the slaughterhouse this summer after she was struck by a transport truck

The bill makes it illegal to stop or interfere with a vehicle transporting animals.



The government defends the bill saying it will help keep both truck drivers and members of the public safe.



But animal rights activists argue the new rules violate their charter rights.