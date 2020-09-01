iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Parts of Ontario's new animal trespass law kick in tomorrow

Pig save

The new bill will target animal rights groups like Pig Save whose members are fixtures outside Fearman's Pork in Burlington.

One of the Toronto Pig Save members, Regan Russell was killed during a protest outside the slaughterhouse this summer after she was struck by a transport truck

The bill makes it illegal to stop or interfere with a vehicle transporting animals.
     
The government defends the bill saying it will help keep both truck drivers and members of the public safe.
     
But animal rights activists argue the new rules violate their charter rights.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Concerts still Waiting to Come Back

    Matt Holmes is joined by Erik Dickson, who is part of the Warehouse Concert Hall to talk about their struggles during Covid-19 and what may need to happen to start bringing back bands to play. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Overdoses still Happening During the Pandemic

    Matt Holmes is joined by Glen Walker, who is the Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara to chat about how to stay aware about addictions and how to help prevent overdoses. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Low Number of Women in High Positions

    Matt Holmes is joined by Brock’s Director of Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre Sarah Pennisi, to discuss the low number of women in politics in the region compared to the percentage of female residents in Niagara. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.