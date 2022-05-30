iHeartRadio
Parts of southern Ontario are in for a hot start to the week

port dalhousie beach sign bonnie 2

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements stretching from Barrie to Windsor that say temperatures will reach the low 30s by Tuesday.

A heat warning was issued yesterday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, advising that the mercury is forecast to reach the low-to-mid 30s today and tomorrow.

Cooler weather is expected by Wednesday.

