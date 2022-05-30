Parts of southern Ontario are in for a hot start to the week
Parts of southern Ontario are in for a hot start to the week.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements stretching from Barrie to Windsor that say temperatures will reach the low 30s by Tuesday.
A heat warning was issued yesterday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, advising that the mercury is forecast to reach the low-to-mid 30s today and tomorrow.
Cooler weather is expected by Wednesday.
-
NITM Roundtable with Ruth Unrau - Host, Niagara Made & Tom McConnell - Host, The Tom McConnell Show.mp3NITM Roundtable with Ruth Unrau - Host, Niagara Made & Tom McConnell - Host, The Tom McConnell Show
-
Fort Erie Race Track Communications Antonietta CulicSteph vivier is joined by Fort Erie Race Track's Antonietta Culic
-
Simon Black Associate Professor | Department of Labour StudiesNITM: Steph Vivier is joined by Simon Black Associate Professor | Department of Labour Studies