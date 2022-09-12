Parts of the Niagara Parkway in Niagara Falls will be closed today

Portions of the Niagara Parkway in Niagara Falls will be closed today for a historic 'Parade of Nations'.

In recognition of the International Association of Women Police Conference, 800 delegates from over 50 countries will dress in full ceremonial uniform to take part in a historic Parade of Nations march to Table Rock.

There will be a full road closure along the Niagara Parkway today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the scheduled road closures, Niagara Parks recommends use of the Falls Incline Railway as a convenient method of travel from the upper Fallsview tourist area to Table Rock Centre at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls.

Niagara Falls will be lit in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag tonight as a show of solidarity to delegates attending the conference.

Here is a list of closures:

Falls Avenue - Southbound lanes of Falls Avenue at Clifton Hill will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Murray Street - Murray Street from Fallsview Boulevard to Niagara Parkway will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Fallsview Boulevard - Fallsview Boulevard from Murray Street to Dixon Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Niagara Parkway/River Road - Niagara Parkway from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill, including access at Murray Street, will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

WEGO Visitor Transportation System - All WEGO lines (Green, Red and Blue) will be detoured from the start of service to approximately 1 p.m. For more information on transit detours and delays within the City of Niagara Falls, please visit niagarafalls.ca.