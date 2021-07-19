Parts of Welland hit with 108mm of rain over weekend

Residents in Welland who experienced flooding following the rainfall over the weekend are being asked to contact the city.

Environment Canada issued several alerts over the weekend, warning Niagara of heavy rainfall.

City officials say while the amount of rain that fell throughout the city varies, Ward 6 was hit the hardest with a total of 108.7mm of rain recorded.

The city says various projects, including water pumping, are underway to help avoid surface and basement flooding.

They say the storm was the worst one they have received for rainfall in over 50 yrs.

Those affected by the flooding resulting in damage are encouraged to visit the city's website and or the Niagara Region's.