St. Catharines will once again host 'Party in the Park' raising money for Autism Ontario.

The event gets underway this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Grantham Lions Club Park on Niagara Street.

Organizer Rob Burke says the day will feature food trucks, bouncy castles, a 50/50 draw, a beer garden, and live music.

