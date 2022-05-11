Party leaders back on election trail in Ontario as campaign rolls on

The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are back on the campaign trail today after sparring at a debate on northern issues a day earlier.



NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is starting her day in Brampton, where she's set to make an announcement aimed at helping drivers.



She's then set to make stops in Waterdown and Thamesford to meet with local candidates and supporters.



Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be making an announcement in west Toronto on health care before heading to Vaughan and Ajax.



Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who is seeking to hold on to the premier's office, is not making any public announcements today.



Health care, housing and highways were the major topics at a debate on northern issues held Tuesday, with each party leader attacking their opponents' records and offering their own solutions for the region.