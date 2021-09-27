Passengers told to expect delays after investigation at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport
Passengers at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto are being warned to expect delays after police had to investigate an item found in someone's luggage.
The airport says the item turned out to be a medical device and there was no threat to public safety.
The passenger terminal at the airport was evacuated earlier on Monday morning and all security screening was paused as police investigated the item.
The airport says the item was found around 7:20 a.m. and the site was declared safe about four hours later.
The airport says normal operations are resuming but passengers should expect delays as airlines get back on schedule.
-
Ryan Boros on the Blue Bays big weekTim talks to sports blogger Ryan Boros on the Blue Jays big week you can follow Ryan: Cana6a Sports Blog Ruan Boros
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris BittleAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris Bittle
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Sep 27Are we ready to vaccinate kids under 12 years old? Are we ready to move out of stage 3? Should we tighten border restrictions right now? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.