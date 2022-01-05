Passengers who partied on plane maskless will not be allowed to return home from Mexico on Sunwing

Air Transat says passengers who were partying without masks on a recent Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico will not be allowed on its planes as they attempt to return to Canada.

Videos of the December 30th Sunwing private charter flight have sparked outrage and concern from federal and airline officials, and groups representing airline workers.

Sunwing cancelled the group's return flight from Cancun scheduled for today.

Air Transat says the passengers from the Sunwing flight are trying to return home on Air Transat flights, but they will be denied boarding based on the company's obligation to ensure passenger and crew safety.

Le Jornal De Montreal released the video onair sparking outrage across Canada.