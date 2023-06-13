Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on ``Wheel of Fortune,'' announcing that its upcoming season will be his last as host.
The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show ``a wonderful ride.''
Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981.
He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show's first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975.
Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 14th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Lori Littleton - Consultant, IG Wealth Management, Former StC city councillor
Brandon Currie - Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter at C.R. Smith Financial
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
