Pathstone extends closure until April 13th

Pathstone Mental Health has extended the closure of their sites until Monday April 13th.

Pathstone clinicians will not be accepting in-person visits and appointments at the following sites: The Branscombe Centre, Rotary House, Merrittville, The Branscombe Early Learning Centre, Port Cares, Boys & Girls Club Fort Erie, Beamsville Medical Clinic and ALL Hear & Now Walk-In clinics until Monday, April 13th.

Mental Health therapy will continue to be offered in the following ways:

For existing Pathstone clients/ families,
Counselling will be offered one-on-one, over the phone with your therapist.

For ALL children, youth up to age 18 and their families across Niagara Region,
Counselling is offered 24/7 through our Crisis & Support Line at 1-800-263-4944.

For the most up to date information about the virus and how you can protect yourself, visit:
 
" Niagara Region Public Health: www.niagararegion.ca/health/novel-coronavirus.aspx

" Niagara Health: https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/news/2020/01/31/update-on-coronavirus-monitoring-
 
 

