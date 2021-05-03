Pathstone hosting series of events of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week
Local organizations will be highlighting the pandemic's impact on children this week for Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.
Prior to the pandemic, one in five children were impacted by some kind of mental health challenge, but as the pandemic continues to drag on Pathstone Mental Health is seeing a steep increase in clients.
Pathstone officials say online learning, school closures, and social isolation are contributing to the struggles of young people and they anticipate helping 8,000 kids and their families this year alone.
Throughout the week Pathstone will be hosting a series of events including storytimes, a dance party, and a family cooking class. Info about the special events will be posted to Pathstone's social media channels.
Municipalities across the region will also be flying a flag is recognition of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.
#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek officially kicks off on MONDAY! In honour of this very special week, @PathstoneMH put together some AMAZING activities for you & your family to take part in. Be sure to check in with us everyday for more info & links #youarenotalone #kidsmentalhealth pic.twitter.com/jn2b7MsPnN— Pathstone Niagara (@PathstoneMH) April 28, 2021
-
Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camps 2021Starting July Boys and Girls Club of Niagara will begin to offer summer day camps programs. https://www.boysandgirlsclubniagara.org/ https://www.niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19/reopen/child-care.aspx
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAY 3Are vaccinated populations seeing a drop in infection rates? Another protest over the weekend. How much of an improvement of case numbers are we seeing in Niagara/Ontario? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-