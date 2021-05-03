Pathstone hosting series of events of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week

Local organizations will be highlighting the pandemic's impact on children this week for Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.

Prior to the pandemic, one in five children were impacted by some kind of mental health challenge, but as the pandemic continues to drag on Pathstone Mental Health is seeing a steep increase in clients.

Pathstone officials say online learning, school closures, and social isolation are contributing to the struggles of young people and they anticipate helping 8,000 kids and their families this year alone.

Throughout the week Pathstone will be hosting a series of events including storytimes, a dance party, and a family cooking class. Info about the special events will be posted to Pathstone's social media channels.

Municipalities across the region will also be flying a flag is recognition of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.