Pathstone launches campaign to transform Welland building into new permanent home in south Niagara

Pathstone has launched a campaign for a new site to help Niagara's youth in south Niagara.

The organization has purchased 102 River Road in Welland, with the help of a donor.

Pathstone has been looking for a permanent site in the south end of the region after seeing 3800 children from the area alone in one year.

The Welland site will operate an in-person walk in clinic, one-on-one therapy programs for children and youth as well as group clinics and child minding.

Every dollar donated to the River House Reno Campaign will be matched, $1 to $1 by Mountainview Building Group, up to $250K.

"This new opportunity for Pathstone made sense. Being able to support more kids and families in their own backyards helps everyone. We hope that our commitment to match every dollar donated up to $250k will inspire our community to make a donation. Mark Basciano, President of Mountainview Building Group."

Construction is set to begin in April with a target to open River House by October.

Click here to find out more, or donate.

The total campaign goal is $750,000.