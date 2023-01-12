Pathstone makes Pen Centre location permanent

Overwhelming demand means Pathstone’s clinic at the Pen Centre is now set to be a permanent location.

Pathstone Mental Health will re-open at the Pen Centre, offering walk-in clinic services to the Niagara community starting Monday, January 16th.

They will be offering a Monday for a walk-in clinic from 10:00am-7:30pm, and also Friday's from 10:30am until 6:30pm.

"The space at the Pen Centre will remain to be safe and supportive for all, offering mental health support to children and youth up to their 18th birthday as well as their families."

The space at the Pen Centre becomes Pathstone’s 10th in-person walk-in clinic in Niagara.

Other locations stretch from Fort Erie through to Grimsby.