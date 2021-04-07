Pathstone Mental Health launches campaign to get 'Worry Monsters' into the hands of kids

Pathstone Mental Health is asking for some community help to get tactile anxiety coping strategies into the hands of kids.

Pathstone wants to give each client who is struggling with anxiety a blue plush 'Worry Monster' to help children find a way to deal their worries.

Children would write their concerns onto a piece of paper, 'feed' it to the Worry Monster, and then zip its mouth shut.

Later, they can unpack their worries with a Pathstone therapist.

It comes as Pathstone is reporting increased cases of anxiety, especially in kids 10 and under who report thinking more about death and dying, self-harm, and difficulties at home due to the isolation of the pandemic.

Through Pathstone's Pop-Up Project Sun Life Financial, Golden Horseshoe District will match donations dollar for dollar up to $2,500.

The campaign runs until April 28th.