Pathstone Mental Health makes plans to continue offering services during lockdown

A Niagara organization providing mental health supports to young people is making plans to ensure help is still available through lockdown.

Although Pathstone Mental Health's in-person and video counselling walk-in clinics will be closed until January 3rd, the 24/7 Crisis and Support line is still available (1-800-263-4944).

As an essential service, Pathstone will re-start the in-person walk-in clinics at four of their sites on January 4th.

The St. Catharines Clinic will be open Mondays - Fridays, the Thorold clinic is open Mondays, the Grimsby location is open on Wednesdays, and finally the Beamsville clinic is open on Thursdays.

Due to the pandemic, counselling is available by appointment only.

Video counselling is also available by appointment Monday - Friday.

To make an appointment for any of the services call 1-800-263-4944

Pathstone Mental Health provides mental health care for people 18 years of age and under and their families.