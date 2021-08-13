Pathstone Mental Health opening new clinic in Pelham

Pathstone Mental Health is getting ready to open a new clinic in Pelham.

The clinic will be held on the second floor of the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m - 7:30 p.m. starting on September 7th.

Appointments must be made by calling 1-800-263-4944. The support is offered at no cost and people using the service do not need a health card or a referral. Same day appointments will be available.

Pathstone has been reporting an increase in children and youth experiencing mental health challenges throughout the course of the pandemic. Over the last 12 months, there has been a 35 percent increase in children looking for support.

The Town of Pelham, Fenwick Lions Club, Fonthill Lions Club, Fonthill Kinsmen Club, and Pelham Library are all offering funding support for the clinic.