Pathstone Mental Health preparing to reopen clinic at Branscombe Centre

Pathstone Mental Health is getting ready to resume in-person counselling sessions at the Branscombe Centre in St. Catharines.

Starting on Monday a five day a week clinic will resume at the St. Catharines site after all eight walk-in clinics were closed more than 11 weeks ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally appointments were not necessary to visit the clinic, but due to physical distancing protocols Pathstone is asking anyone who needs to use the service to call the Crisis and Support line at 1-800-263-4944.

Clients will need to arrive 15 minutes before their appointment so they can be screened.

Pathstone is also asking clients to come alone or with only one support person and wear a mask when physical distancing isn't possible.

Officials hope to open the other walk-in clinics in the near future.