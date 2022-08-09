Pathstone Mental Health receives largest single donation

Pathstone Mental Health has received its largest single donation.

The mental health agency announcing a $2 million donation from Greg and Diane Slaight.

Pathstone says the donation will allow them to better keep up with the demand for children's mental health care services in the region.

Specifically they say it will ensure no child waits more than 30 days for care as they will be able to hire new staff to take on the 570+ clients who are waiting.

Also, Pathstone says it will help staff their new site in Welland that will open in early 2023, and allow for continued research that supports new mental health therapies.

Kim Rossi, Director of Philanthropy at Pathstone Foundation, says, "With more staff, we can help more kids. It's that straightforward. The Slaight's see value in people. They have been long-time supporters of Pathstone. They have great interest in what we are doing at the ground level and how we are supporting the mental health needs of kids in Niagara. Having seen the impact of their giving, they have entrusted us with this investment which will enable us to continue to do great work that will change lives and the paths of so many for years to come. Generosity of this magnitude is transformative. We are immensely grateful to the Slaight's for this remarkable donation that comes with an opportunity to inspire others to give impactfully as well."

The donation also comes with a challenge from Diane Slaight. She says, "Over the last years we have all had to learn to deal with uncertainty and last-minute change at every turn. For many of us it has been a challenge, but for many of our children and youth in the peninsula it has led to unparalleled levels of anxiety and lack of stability. Those emotions have left them feeling there is very little they can depend on. Greg and I know that the services available through Pathstone can help. That is why we have chosen to make this donation to the work they do and why we ask you to do the same. The infusion of funds your donation gives Pathstone, will support programs that help create a road to a calmer, more secure future: One we all wish for every person who comes to Pathstone. We urge you to join us in this commitment. Please donate today."

Fundraising continues for Pathstone as Rossi says the Pathstone Foundation needs to raise $4 million annually to support the additional programs, services and staff that allow them to meet the growing demand for services.

Crisis Services are offered 24/7 by calling 1-800-263-4944.