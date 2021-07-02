Pathstone Mental Health reopening in-person walk-in clinics and starting new pop up campaign

Face-to-face walk-in counselling sessions and a special pop up program are coming to Pathstone Mental Health.

During the height of the pandemic, Pathstone began offering alternative counselling options, such as video calls, due to the public health restrictions.

Starting on Monday, the in-person walk-in clinics will reopen with officials starting to book appointments today.

The clinics are free, do not require a referral, and do not require a health card, but appointments must be made.

Video counselling will still be available for people who prefer that option.

Pathstone will also be introducing a Pop-up campaign focused on teens struggling with eating disorders as the organization reported a 90 percent increase in eating disorders.

Representatives say over the past 16 months, the stress of the pandemic has caused some teens to develop an eating disorder as a way to cope, while others have seen their eating disorder worsen.

This program does not receive government support, so any community support would be greatly appreciated.



An appointment is required for in-person or video walk-in clinic services and can be made by calling 1-800-263-4944