Pathstone Mental Health reopening walk-in clinic at Branscombe Centre

Pathstone Mental Health is reopening the walk-in clinic at the Branscombe Centre.

Due to the current local restrictions, Pathstone cannot open all walk-in clinics at this time, but the St. Catharines clinic will offer in-person help Monday - Friday starting today.

Virtual support is also still available Monday - Friday and the Crisis Support Line is always available (1-800-263-4944).

Pathstone Director of Philanthropy and PR Kim Rossi says they look forward to opening off-site clinics when Niagara moves into the 'Red' tier of the province's colour-coded system.

The annual Fill The Pig fundraiser in support of Pathstone is also underway.

Donations can be made online or at any Meridian Credit Union in Niagara to support mental health services for children and youth in the region.