Pathstone Mental Health's school gets big funding boost from Mountainview Building Group

Pathstone Mental Health is getting a major donation to support their primary school.

Mountainview Building Group owner Mark Basciano is donating $1 million to the school currently under construction on Merrittville Highway.

The school will feature outdoor play and education hubs and two classrooms. Pathstone therapists will work with District School Board of Niagara teachers to strengthen children's emotional, social, and educational skills to better prepare them to return to their former schools.

Pathstone representatives say students in grades 1 through 8 will come from across the Region, typically for one full school year.

In recognition of the major donation, the school will be known as the Mountainview Centre for Innovative Learning.

Basciano says, "Watching people doing good moves me, and we at Mountainview want to do our part to make the walk easier for anyone who is struggling in any form. We are thankful to Pathstone for allowing us the opportunity to join their efforts in a significant way."