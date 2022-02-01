Pathstone Mental Health walk-in clinic in Grimsby gets community donations to keep service running

Pathstone Mental Health will be able to continue running a walk-in clinic in Grimsby, even without town council's support.

Two local organizations have come to the table with a $20,000 donation to support the service.

John Darch Insurance & Investments Inc, Co-operators, and GBF, Community Services have both donated funds.

The Grimsby clinic is one of the busiest of the nine clinics Pathstone operates.

The Grimsby Public Library and Grimsby Public Art Gallery will continue to offer the physical space.

Currently, Pathstone is open for in-person walk-in clinic sessions at all nine locations.

The Grimsby clinic operates out of the Grimsby Public Library, every Wednesday.

An appointment is required for all in-person appointments and can be made by calling, 1-800-263-4944.

"With the support of Co-operators Advisor Community Fund, and in partnership with GBF, I’m grateful to be able to provide the funding necessary for Pathstone to be able to keep the Grimsby Walk-In Clinic open. Easy access to mental health care for children is critical, especially with the added impacts of the nearly two-year pandemic on children and families." John Darch, John Darch Insurance & Investments Inc.

"It is wonderful for GBF Community Services to be able to financially co-sponsor the walk-in clinic in Grimsby. Access to service is probably the greatest hurdle for people to get on-going, mental health supports. It is so vital to have this kind of service available for youth and their families locally. We are extremely proud to be a part in keeping this clinic in Grimsby." Stacy Elia, Chief Executive Officer -GBF.