Pathstone offering free live stream event

pathsonte

All of Niagara is invited to take in a free live stream event compliments of the Pathstone Foundation.

The agency's "The White and Bright" will air April 8th at 7 pm featuring  Dr. Gary Chapman, best-selling author of “The 5 Love Languages.” 

Pathstone officials note the event "is for EVERYONE at a time when we are all looking for some deep connection, support and love."

RSVP for this FREE event at www.pathstonefoundation.ca
 

