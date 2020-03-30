Pathstone offering free live stream event
All of Niagara is invited to take in a free live stream event compliments of the Pathstone Foundation.
The agency's "The White and Bright" will air April 8th at 7 pm featuring Dr. Gary Chapman, best-selling author of “The 5 Love Languages.”
Pathstone officials note the event "is for EVERYONE at a time when we are all looking for some deep connection, support and love."
RSVP for this FREE event at www.pathstonefoundation.ca
"The White & Bright > FREE Live Stream Affair" will now be livestreamed WED APR 8. Learn how to better connect with every relationship in your life. Dr. Gary Chapman brings The 5 Love Languages to life.
