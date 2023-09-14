Pathstone opens new facility in Welland

Pathstone has opened up a new site in Welland.

The new youth mental health facility is located at 102 River Road.

Services at what will be known as River House will include one on one counselling, and group clinics for children and youth.

CEO Shaun Baylis says, "Access is a major issue in Niagara. Often times, families start a Pathstone program with the best of intentions but a long commute to and from our Branscombe site in St. Catharines or lack of transportation altogether is a barrier to care that leads to cancelled sessions and incomplete therapy programs. We know that kids have an 87% success rate at Pathstone, when they complete their program, which is another reason why River House is such an important site."

They plan to add parenting sessions and clinics along with child minding and more in the coming months.