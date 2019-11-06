Pathstone to hold Portraits in the Orchard fundraiser
Here is a chance to get an amazing fall family portrait and help support Pathstone Mental Health.
Next Saturday, November 16th, Pathstone is offering "Portraits in the Orchard with Haskell Photography."
The event runs from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at Overholt Orchard on Seventh Street Louth in St. Catharines
For just $25 you get a photo session, one 5x7 print (option to purcharse additional shots), plus a ballot to win a limo and wine tour.
There's no need to RSVP, the event is on a first come, first served basis.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019