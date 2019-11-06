Pathstone to hold Portraits in the Orchard fundraiser

Here is a chance to get an amazing fall family portrait and help support Pathstone Mental Health.

Next Saturday, November 16th, Pathstone is offering "Portraits in the Orchard with Haskell Photography."

The event runs from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at Overholt Orchard on Seventh Street Louth in St. Catharines

For just $25 you get a photo session, one 5x7 print (option to purcharse additional shots), plus a ballot to win a limo and wine tour.

There's no need to RSVP, the event is on a first come, first served basis.