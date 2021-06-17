Pathstone to host live, in-person event this summer to support Brief Services Program

Pathstone Mental Health is planning an outdoor, in-person event this summer to raise money for their support services.

The Market Square Summer Social will be happening in St. Catharines on August 11th, featuring a live DJ and art creation by Naomi Caron, food and desserts, wine, cocktails, beer, and coffee samplings.

After guests take in the food and drink experiences, they will get a take-away bag courtesy of LoveSTC and then head to a pre-selected restaurant for a dine-in or take away meal.

Over the last year, Pathstone is reporting a 35 percent increase in the amount of kids, teens, and families reaching out for help as the pandemic continues to batter mental health.

The funds raised from this event will support the Brief Services Program, defined as six sessions or less of mental health support.

Pathstone is currently grappling with a wait list for the program that did not exist pre-pandemic.

Groups of 4, 5, or 6 adults can buy tickets for $145 dollars per person at Shop.PathstoneFoundation.ca.